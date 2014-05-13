May 13 Entergy Corp will keep its 989-megawatt Unit 2 at the Arkansas nuclear power plant shut for refueling, the company said in an email late Monday.

The unit shut on April 27 when a tornado cut through Entergy's service area, damaging a substation and several transmission lines.

Electricity traders guessed the unit would return in early June.

The 834-MW Unit 1 at the plant has been operating at reduced output since the storms hit.

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said Unit 1 was operating at 72 percent power early Tuesday.

---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Arkansas COUNTY: Pope TOWN: Russellville, about 75 miles (120 km) northwest of

Little Rock OPERATOR: Entergy Nuclear OWNER: Entergy Corp ETR.N CAPACITY: 1,823 MW UNITS: Unit 1 - 834 MW, pressurized water reactor

Unit 2 - 989 MW, pressurized water reactor

TIMELINE: 1974 - Unit 1 enters commercial operation 1980 - Unit 2 enters commercial operation 2001 - Unit 1's operating license renewed 2005 - Unit 2's operating license renewed 2034 - Unit 1's license expires 2038 - Unit 2's license expires (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)