* Draft policy paper suggests sweeping curbs to cut pollution
April 12 Entergy Corp extinguished a fire in the main condenser of its 1,251-megawatt Grand Gulf nuclear power plant in Mississippi Wednesday evening, the company told the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission in a report posted on Thursday.
The unit has been on a planned refueling outage since Feb. 20.
The operators at the plant declared an "unusual event," the lowest of four emergency classifications by the NRC, after the fire was discovered at about 6:11 p.m. local time Wednesday. It was put out in about 40 minutes. No one was hurt.
"The fire brigade was dispatched to combat the fire and the area was evacuated," Entergy stated.
The cause of the fire was being investigated, the company said. ---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Mississippi COUNTY: Claiborne TOWN: Port Gibson, about 60 miles west-southwest of
Jackson, the state capital OPERATOR: Entergy Corp's Entergy Nuclear OWNER(S): Entergy Corp's System Energy
Resources Inc (90 pct) South Mississippi Electric
Power Association (10 pct) CAPACITY: 1,251 MW UNIT(S): General Electric boiling water reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload COST: $3.5 billion TIMELINE: 1970 - Plant construction starts - cost estimate $1.2
billion for two reactors 1979 - Entergy stops work on Unit 2 due to unexpectedly
high costs 1985 - Unit 1 enters service 2005 - Entergy and NuStart pick General Electric/Hitachi
1,550 MW Economic Simplified Boiling Water Reactor
(ESBWR) for potential new Unit 3 at the site 2007 - NRC issues early site permit for the site 2008 - NRC and NuStart file combined construction and
operating license (COL) application for the
potential new reactor at the site 2009 - Entergy asks NRC to suspend review of COL for
potential new reactor 2011 - Entergy plans to file with NRC to renew the
original 40-year operating license for an
additional 20 years 2024 - Unit 1 license expires (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore)
