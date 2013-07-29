July 29 Entergy Corp said Monday it shut
the 1,031-megawatt Unit 3 at the Indian Point nuclear power
plant for planned work on one of four valves that control the
flow of water into steam generators.
Earlier Monday, the unit was reduced to 22 percent power
from full power early Sunday, according to a report from the
U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
Entergy said the valve, located on the non-nuclear side of
the plant, was responding incorrectly to controls so decided to
shut down the reactor to further troubleshoot the problem.
Entergy said the unit shutdown caused "no release of
radioactivity and (posed) no threat to the safety of workers or
the public." The company said the plant equipment performed as
designed to shut the reactor.
Unit 3 had been online for 120 continuous days prior to
today's shut down, Entergy said.
Unit 2 is operating at full power and has been online for 26
days, the company said.
----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: New York
COUNTY: Westchester
TOWN: Buchanan about 45 miles (72 km) north of New York
City
OPERATOR: Entergy Nuclear
OWNER(S): Entergy Nuclear
CAPACITY: 2,037 MW
UNIT(S): Unit 2 - 1,006 MW Westinghouse pressurized
water reactor
Unit 3 - 1,031 MW Westinghouse pressurized
water reactor
FUEL: Nuclear
DISPATCH: Baseload
COST: $2.450 billion (in 2007 US dollars)
TIMELINE:
1962 - Consolidated Edison gets operating license for the
275-MW Unit 1, a pressurized water reactor. The
first core of Unit 1 used thorium based fuel but
did not meet expectations and the plant was
operated with uranium oxide fuel
1974 - Unit 1 shut
1974 - Unit 2 enters commercial service
1976 - Unit 3 enters commercial service
2000 - Entergy buys Unit 3 from NYPA
2001 - Entergy buys Unit 2 from Con Edison
2007 - Entergy files with NRC to renew both unit's 40-year
operating licenses for an additional 20 years.
2010 - NY Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC)
ruled Indian Point violates the federal Clean
Water Act because the plant's water intake system
kills fish. The state wants Entergy to install a
closed loop cooling system like cooling towers.
2011-13 - Entergy has argued before an administrative law
judge at the NY DEC that cooling towers would cost
about $1.5 billion to $2 billion and could not be
built before 2029. Opponents of the plant argue the
company could install smaller cooling towers at a
much lower cost. Instead of cooling towers, Entergy
wants to install a $200 to $250 million Wedgewire
screen system that could be installed in about three
years. The plant needs a water permit from the state
before the NRC can issue new operating licenses.
Oct 2012 - NRC Atomic Safety and Licensing Board (ASLB) to hold
hearings on 10 contentions from environmental
groups and New York State opposed to the
relicensing. With so many contentions, the NRC
cannot say when the Commission will make a final
decision on the relicensing. The reactors can
continue to operate so long as the relicensing
process continues.
Jun 2013 - NRC staff completes supplemental environmental
impact statement saying continued operation of
reactors for 20 years would not harm the environment
or aquatic life in the Hudson River
2013 - NRC staff expected to complete supplemental safety
evaluation report
2013 - ASLB will allow interveners to file new contentions
on the supplemental environmental and safety reports
2013 - DEC could decide on water permit issue
2013 - Unit 2 license expires
2015 - Unit 3 license expires