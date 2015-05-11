May 8 Entergy Corp said Monday Indian Point 3 nuclear power reactor in New York could return to service in a few weeks after shutting Saturday due to a transformer fire.

"Transformer failure replacements typically last on the order of a few weeks rather than a few days," Entergy spokesman Jerry Nappi said.

He could not say exactly when the 1,031-megawatt unit would return since the company was still investigating the cause of the transformer failure.

Indian Point is located along the Hudson River about 45 miles (72 km) north of Manhattan. Unit 2 at the site continued to operate at full power.

Nappi said the company does have a spare transformer at the site. Electricity traders noted that should help speed up the amount of time it takes to replace the damaged transformer.

"Having a transformer on site is a big deal since they don't have to waste time looking for another transformer and transport it to the plant," a trader who worked at nuclear plants said, noting it usually takes about 10 days to replace a transformer.

The damaged transformer is about the size of a small house.

The fire occurred a couple days after the unit shut to fix a steam leak.

This was the third failure of a main transformer at Indian Point over the past eight years. The NRC said main transformers have exploded at Unit 2 in November 2010 and at Unit 3 in April 2007.

Entergy said the incident on Saturday did not cause any injuries to workers or harm to the public and there was no release of radiation.

Some oil however did escape from a crack in the transformer and leaked into the Hudson River. Entergy set up booms to contain the oil and hired a contractor to clean up the spill.

Nappi could not say how much oil leaked into the river, noting, "We have an obligation to be as precise as possible before estimating what may or may not have been released to the water."

"There is little to no evidence of any environmental consequence whatsoever on the river as a result of this transformer failure," he said.

There is a moat around the transformers to catch oil that may spill but the combination of oil from the transformer and water and foam used to put out the fire filled the moat, allowing some of the liquids to reach the river. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)