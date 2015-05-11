May 8 Entergy Corp said Monday Indian
Point 3 nuclear power reactor in New York could return to
service in a few weeks after shutting Saturday due to a
transformer fire.
"Transformer failure replacements typically last on the
order of a few weeks rather than a few days," Entergy spokesman
Jerry Nappi said.
He could not say exactly when the 1,031-megawatt unit would
return since the company was still investigating the cause of
the transformer failure.
Indian Point is located along the Hudson River about 45
miles (72 km) north of Manhattan. Unit 2 at the site continued
to operate at full power.
Nappi said the company does have a spare transformer at the
site. Electricity traders noted that should help speed up the
amount of time it takes to replace the damaged transformer.
"Having a transformer on site is a big deal since they don't
have to waste time looking for another transformer and transport
it to the plant," a trader who worked at nuclear plants said,
noting it usually takes about 10 days to replace a transformer.
The damaged transformer is about the size of a small house.
The fire occurred a couple days after the unit shut to fix a
steam leak.
This was the third failure of a main transformer at Indian
Point over the past eight years. The NRC said main transformers
have exploded at Unit 2 in November 2010 and at Unit 3 in April
2007.
Entergy said the incident on Saturday did not cause any
injuries to workers or harm to the public and there was no
release of radiation.
Some oil however did escape from a crack in the transformer
and leaked into the Hudson River. Entergy set up booms to
contain the oil and hired a contractor to clean up the spill.
Nappi could not say how much oil leaked into the river,
noting, "We have an obligation to be as precise as possible
before estimating what may or may not have been released to the
water."
"There is little to no evidence of any environmental
consequence whatsoever on the river as a result of this
transformer failure," he said.
There is a moat around the transformers to catch oil that
may spill but the combination of oil from the transformer and
water and foam used to put out the fire filled the moat,
allowing some of the liquids to reach the river.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)