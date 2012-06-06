June 6 Entergy Corp's 1,022-megawatt Unit 2 at the Indian Point nuclear power plant in New York automatically shutdown on Wednesday morning.

"Workers are investigating the main electrical generator as a probable cause of the shutdown," company spokesman Jerry Nappi said.

The electrical generator is located on the non-nuclear side of the plant, he said.

There was no release of radioactivity and equipment performed normally during the shutdown, he said.

Indian Point 3 was operating at full power. ---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: New York COUNTY; Westchester TOWN: Buchanan about 45 miles (72 km) north of New York

City OPERATOR: Entergy Nuclear OWNER(S): Entergy Nuclear CAPACITY: 2,062 MW UNIT(S): Unit 2 - 1,022 MW Westinghouse pressurized

water reactor

Unit 3 - 1,040 MW Westinghouse pressurized

water reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload COST: $2.450 billion (in 2007 US dollars) TIMELINE: 1962 - Consolidated Edison gets operating license for the

275-MW Unit 1, a pressurized water reactor. The

first core of Unit 1 used thorium based fuel but

did not meet expectations and the plant was

operated with uranium oxide fuel 1974 - Unit 1 shut 1974 - Unit 2 enters commercial service 1976 - Unit 3 enters commercial service 2000 - Entergy buys Unit 3 from NYPA 2001 - Entergy buys Unit 2 from Con Edison 2007 - Entergy files with NRC to renew both unit's 40-year

operating licenses for an additional 20 years. 2010 - NY Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC)

ruled Indian Point violates the federal Clean

Water Act because the plant's water intake system

kills fish. The state wants Entergy to install

cooling towers that Entergy said would cost about

$1.5 billion to $2 billion and could not be built

before 2029. Instead, Entergy wants to install a

$200 to $250 million Wedgewire screen, which

Could be installed in about three years. The plant

needs a water permit from the state before the

NRC can issue new operating licenses. 2011/2 - DEC Administrative Law Judges to hear arguments on

the water permit from Entergy and DEC staff on

cooling towers versus Wedgewire screens 2012 - NRC Atomic Safety and Licensing Board (ASLB) to hold

hearings on some 20 contentions from environmental

groups and New York State opposed to the

relicensing. With so many contentions, the NRC

cannot say when the Commission will make a final

decision on the relicensing. The reactors can

continue to operate so long as the relicensing

process continues. 2013 - Unit 2 license expires 2015 - Unit 3 license expires (Reporting by Naveen Arul and Soma Das in Bangalore; editing by John Wallace)