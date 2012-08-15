Aug 15 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission
said on Wednesday it started a special inspection at Entergy
Corp's Palisades nuclear power plant in Michigan to
review a leak from a control rod drive mechanism inside the
containment building.
The 793-MW unit was shut after a leak was identified Aug.
12.
The leak has not resulted in a release of radiation to the
environment and is not a threat to public health and safety, the
agency said.
Since July, the NRC has been monitoring a gradual increase
of unidentified leakage at the reactor and sought safety
assurances from Entergy on those leaks.
The plant is required to shut when the unidentified leak
rate exceeds 1 gallon per minute (gpm). At the point of
shutdown, the unidentified leakage was about 0.3 gallon per
minute, the NRC said.
The limit for this area is 0 gpm and the plant will need to
fix the leak before returning to operation, the regulator said.
The three-member inspection will review the utility's
monitoring of the leak and subsequent plant shutdown, verify the
adequacy of radiological controls, evaluate any potential
degradation and review the plant's repair action, the NRC said
in a statement.
The team will also review the plant's reporting requirements
and their plan for addressing the cause of the event, the NRC
said.
Entergy shut the plant in June due to leakage from a
refueling water tank.