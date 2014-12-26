Dec 26 Entergy Corp's 974-megawatt River
Bend nuclear power plant in Louisiana was shut by early Friday
from 85 percent power early Wednesday, the U.S. Nuclear
Regulatory Commission said in a report.
----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: Louisiana
PARISH: West Feliciana
TOWN: St. Francisville, about 24 miles (38 km)
northwest of Baton Rouge, the state capital
OPERATOR: Entergy Nuclear
OWNER(S): Entergy Gulf States Louisiana
CAPACITY: 974 MW
UNIT(S): General Electric boiling water reactor
FUEL: Nuclear
DISPATCH: Baseload
COST: $4.2 billion
TIMELINE:
1973 - Unit 2 proposed
1984 - Unit 2 cancelled
1986 - Unit 1 enters commercial service
2008 - Entergy files a combined construction and
operating license (COL) application with the NRC
to build a new 1,550-MW General Electric-Hitachi
Economic Simplified Boiling Water Reactor at an
estimated cost of $6.2 billion
2009 - Entergy asks NRC to suspend review of the COL
after the company and GE-Hitachi are unable to
come to terms on the new reactor
Jan 2015 - Entergy to file with NRC to renew the original
40-year operating license for an additional 20
years
2025 - Unit 1 license expires
(Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bengaluru; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)