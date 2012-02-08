(.)
Feb 7 Exelon Corp's 1,136-megawatt
Unit 2 at the Byron nuclear power plant in Illinois has been
reconnected to the electrical grid and began producing
electricity by Tuesday afternoon, the company said.
The unit shut Jan. 30 when power to an insulator in the
facility's switchyard failed.
Repairs to the insulator were completed along with
maintenance and inspection tasks while the unit was offline,
Exelon said.
Byron 1 was operating at full power, according to the U.S.
Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: Illinois
COUNTY: Ogle
TOWN: Byron, about 100 miles (160 km) west of Chicago
OPERATOR: Exelon Corp
OWNER: Exelon Corp
CAPACITY: 2,300 MW
UNITS: Unit 1 - 1,164 MW, Westinghouse pressurized water
reactor
Unit 2 - 1,136 MW, Westinghouse pressurized water
reactor
FUEL: Nuclear
DISPATCH: Baseload
TIMELINE:
1985 - Unit 1 begins service
1987 - Unit 2 begins service
2024 - Unit 1 license to expire
2026 - Unit 2 license to expire
(Reporting by Naveen Arul and Naveed Anjum in Bangalore;
Editing by Richard Pullin)