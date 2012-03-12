March 11 Exelon Corp shut its
1,164-megawatt Unit 1 at the
Byron nuclear power plant in Illinois over the weekend for
planned upgrades of the facility's switchyard.
"We are taking a proactive step to replace insulators in the
switchyard to ensure our equipment meets the highest standards,"
Byron Station Site Vice-President Tim Tulon said in a statement.
Exelon said crews would be replacing insulators similar to
those that failed at the plant in January and February, adding
that the earlier ceramic insulator failures were due to tiny
spaces created in the ceramic material during the manufacturing
process.
The 1,136-MW Unit 2 will continue to supply electricity.
----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: Illinois
COUNTY: Ogle
TOWN: Byron, about 100 miles (160 km) west of Chicago
OPERATOR: Exelon Corp
OWNER: Exelon Corp
CAPACITY: 2,300 MW
UNITS: Unit 1 - 1,164 MW, Westinghouse pressurized water
reactor
Unit 2 - 1,136 MW, Westinghouse pressurized water
reactor
FUEL: Nuclear
DISPATCH: Baseload
TIMELINE:
1985 - Unit 1 begins service
1987 - Unit 2 begins service
2024 - Unit 1 license to expire
2026 - Unit 2 license to expire
(Reporting by NR Sethuraman in BANGALORE; Editing by Chris
Lewis)