(Adds details from company release)
FEB 13 - Exelon Corp's 1,118-megawatt Unit 1
at the La Salle nuclear power plant in Illinois shut for a
planned refueling and maintenance outage early Monday, the
company said in a release.
During the outage, the company said it plans to install two
new transformers, replace steam system components and make
upgrades to the main electricity generator to help enhance the
operational strength and safety of the plant.
The unit last shut for refueling from about Feb. 8 to Mar.
8, 2010, and is on a 24-month refueling cycle, according to
Reuters data.
Meanwhile, La Salle 2 continued to operate at full power,
the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in its daily report.
---------------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: Illinois
COUNTY: LaSalle
TOWN: Seneca about 70 miles (112 km) southwest of
Chicago
OPERATOR: Exelon Nuclear
OWNER(S): Exelon
CAPACITY: 2,238 MW
UNIT(S): 1 - 1,118-MW General Electric boiling water
reactor
2 - 1,120-MW GE boiling water reactor
FUEL: Nuclear
DISPATCH: Baseload
TIMELINE:
1974 - Construction started
1984 - Units 1 and 2 enter commercial service
2022 - Unit 1 license expires
2023 - Unit 2 license expires
(Reporting by Naveed Anjum in Bangalore; Editing by Marguerita
Choy)