FEB 13 - Exelon Corp's 1,118-megawatt Unit 1 at the La Salle nuclear power plant in Illinois shut for a planned refueling and maintenance outage early Monday, the company said in a release.

During the outage, the company said it plans to install two new transformers, replace steam system components and make upgrades to the main electricity generator to help enhance the operational strength and safety of the plant.

The unit last shut for refueling from about Feb. 8 to Mar. 8, 2010, and is on a 24-month refueling cycle, according to Reuters data.

Meanwhile, La Salle 2 continued to operate at full power, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in its daily report. --------------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Illinois COUNTY: LaSalle TOWN: Seneca about 70 miles (112 km) southwest of

Chicago OPERATOR: Exelon Nuclear OWNER(S): Exelon CAPACITY: 2,238 MW UNIT(S): 1 - 1,118-MW General Electric boiling water

reactor

