* Power traders see Limerick 2 back soon
* Limerick 1 continued to operate at full power
(Adds details and background)
July 27 Exelon Corp said Friday
operators shut the 1,134-megawatt (MW) Unit 2 at the Limerick
nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania on Friday to allow workers
to replace a valve on the plant's steam piping system.
The company said in a release that station operators decided
to replace the valve to ensure the continued reliable operation
of the plant. The repairs can only be performed with the plant
offline.
Exelon did not say when the unit would return to service.
Electricity traders guessed the unit would only be down for
a short while.
The unit was operating at full power early Thursday and 62
percent early Friday.
The 1,130-MW Unit 1 at Limerick continued to operate at full
power.
----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: Pennsylvania
COUNTY: Montgomery
TOWN: Pottstown about 40 miles (64 km) northwest of
Philadelphia
OPERATOR: Exelon Nuclear
OWNER(S): Exelon Corp
CAPACITY: 2,264 MW
UNIT(S): 1 - 1,130-MW General Electric boiling water
reactor
2 - 1,134-MW General Electric boiling water
reactor
FUEL: Nuclear
DISPATCH: Baseload
TIMELINE:
1969 - Philadelphia Electric Co (PECO - now Exelon)
selects the site
1974 - Construction starts following community protests
and other delays
1984 - Unit 1 starts producing power
1986 - Unit 1 enters commercial service
1989 - Unit 2 starts producing power
1990 - Unit 2 enters service
2011 - Exelon filed with the NRC for 20-year
extensions of the original 40-year operating
licenses
2013 - NRC expects to decide on new licenses
2024 - Unit 1 license expires without renewal
2029 - Unit 2 license expires without renewal
