July 27 Exelon Corp said Friday operators shut the 1,134-megawatt (MW) Unit 2 at the Limerick nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania on Friday to allow workers to replace a valve on the plant's steam piping system.

The company said in a release that station operators decided to replace the valve to ensure the continued reliable operation of the plant. The repairs can only be performed with the plant offline.

Exelon did not say when the unit would return to service.

Electricity traders guessed the unit would only be down for a short while.

The unit was operating at full power early Thursday and 62 percent early Friday.

The 1,130-MW Unit 1 at Limerick continued to operate at full power. ---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Pennsylvania COUNTY: Montgomery TOWN: Pottstown about 40 miles (64 km) northwest of

Philadelphia OPERATOR: Exelon Nuclear OWNER(S): Exelon Corp CAPACITY: 2,264 MW UNIT(S): 1 - 1,130-MW General Electric boiling water

reactor

2 - 1,134-MW General Electric boiling water

reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload

TIMELINE: 1969 - Philadelphia Electric Co (PECO - now Exelon)

selects the site 1974 - Construction starts following community protests

and other delays 1984 - Unit 1 starts producing power 1986 - Unit 1 enters commercial service 1989 - Unit 2 starts producing power 1990 - Unit 2 enters service 2011 - Exelon filed with the NRC for 20-year

extensions of the original 40-year operating

licenses 2013 - NRC expects to decide on new licenses 2024 - Unit 1 license expires without renewal 2029 - Unit 2 license expires without renewal (Reporting By Scott DiSavino; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Steve Orlofsky)