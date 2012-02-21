Feb 20 Exelon Corp said its
1,130-megawatt Unit 1 at the Limerick nuclear power plant in
Pennsylvania began a refueling outage on Monday.
"During the outage, trained technicians will be installing
new adjustable speed drives on Unit 1's massive core circulating
pumps to improve efficiency and reliability," the company said
in a statement.
The company said nearly one-third of the reactor's fuel will
be replaced and also workers will perform cabling upgrades on
the unit.
The unit was operating at full power early Friday, the U.S.
Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a report.
Meanwhile, Limerick 2 will continue to generate electricity
during the Unit 1 outage, Exelon said.
----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: Pennsylvania
COUNTY: Montgomery
TOWN: Pottstown about 40 miles (64 km) northwest of
Philadelphia
OPERATOR: Exelon Nuclear
OWNER(S): Exelon Corp
CAPACITY: 2,264 MW
UNIT(S): 1 - 1,130-MW General Electric boiling water
reactor
2 - 1,134-MW General Electric boiling water
reactor
FUEL: Nuclear
DISPATCH: Baseload
TIMELINE:
1969 - Philadelphia Electric Co (PECO - now Exelon)
selects the site
1974 - Construction starts following community protests
and other delays
1984 - Unit 1 starts producing power
1986 - Unit 1 enters commercial service
1989 - Unit 2 starts producing power
1990 - Unit 2 enters service
2011 - Exelon plans to file with the NRC for 20-year
extensions of the original 40-year operating
licenses
2024 - Unit 1 license expires
2029 - Unit 2 license expires
(Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore;
koustav.samanta@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;
outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging:
koustav.samanta.reuters.com@reuters.net)