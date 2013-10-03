Oct 3 Exelon Corp's 614-megawatt Oyster
Creek nuclear power plant in New Jersey started to exit an
outage and ramped up to 1 percent power by early Thursday, the
U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a report.
The unit shut by Oct. 1.
----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: New Jersey
COUNTY: Ocean
TOWN: Forked River about 60 miles (96 km) east of
Philadelphia
OPERATOR: Exelon Nuclear
OWNER(S): Exelon Nuclear
CAPACITY: 614 MW
UNIT(S): General Electric boiling water reactor
FUEL: Nuclear
DISPATCH: Baseload
TIMELINE:
1965 - Construction started
1969 - Plant enters service, making it the oldest
operating nuclear plant in the United States
1999 - GPU agreed to sell reactor to AmerGen for $10
million
2003 - Exelon bought AmerGen in 2003
2005 - Exelon applied with the NRC to extend the
operating license before the license was to
expire in 2009
2009 - NRC renewed the reactor's original 40-year
operating license for another 20 years
2010 - Exelon agreed with New Jersey to shut reactor
in 2019 to avoid building cooling towers
2019 - Oyster Creek reactor to shut
2029 - Operating license expires