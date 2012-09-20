Sept 20 Exelon Corp said its Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania shut automatically on Thursday afternoon, according to a company statement. The plant responded as designed and remained in normal shutdown condition while operators investigated the cause of the shutdown, Exelon said in the statement. Steam was released, causing a loud noise during the shutdown, it added. The plant can generate 852 megawatts of carbon free power - enough electricity for about 800,000 homes, Exelon said. ---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Pennsylvania COUNTY: Dauphin TOWN: Middletown about 10 miles (16 km) southeast of Harrisburg, the state capital, on the Susquehanna River OPERATOR: Exelon Nuclear OWNER(S): Exelon CAPACITY: 805 MW UNIT(S): Unit 1 - 786-MW Babcock and Wilcox pressurized water reactor Unit 2 - 802-MW Babcock and Wilcox pressurized water reactor - owned by FirstEnergy - out of service since the 1979 accident FUEL: Nuclear Dispatch: Baseload COST: $400 million for Unit 1 TIMELINE: 1968-70 - General Public Utilities Corp, later named GPU Inc, built the reactors. It was operated by GPU subsidiary Metropolitan Edison Co (Met-Ed) 1974 - Unit 1 enters service 1978 - Unit 2 enters service 1979 - Partial meltdown of Unit 2 - the NRC said the accident did not result in any deaths or injuries to plant workers or the nearby communities. Unit 1 was shut for refueling during the accident and was kept shut until 1985 1985 - Unit 1 returns to service 1999 - GPU sells Unit 1 to AmerGen Energy Corp, a joint venture of Philadelphia Electric Co (PECO Energy) and British Energy Group Plc 2000 - PECO Energy and Unicom merged to form Exelon Corp 2001 - GPU merged with FirstEnergy 2003 - Exelon buys British Energy's stake in AmerGen and transferred it to Exelon Nuclear 2009 - NRC extends original 40 year operating license for Unit 1 for another 20 years 2010 - NRC said the generator from Unit 2 will be used at Duke Energy's Harris nuclear power plant in North Carolina. The generator weighs 670 tons 2034 - Unit 1 license expires