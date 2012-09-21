BRIEF-CEL-SCI says met with FDA on Feb. 8
* CEL-SCI - at the meeting with FDA, there was a discussion of steps that would be required to lift the partial clinical hold
Sept 21 Exelon Corp said it was conducting repairs on a reactor coolant pump at the 805-megawatt Unit 1 of its Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania, which shut down automatically on Thursday following a malfunction. "The cause of yesterday's shutdown was a problem with a reactor coolant pump," company spokesman Ralph DeSantis said. He did not specify any return date for the unit. ---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Pennsylvania COUNTY: Dauphin TOWN: Middletown about 10 miles (16 km) southeast of Harrisburg, the state capital, on the Susquehanna River OPERATOR: Exelon Nuclear OWNER(S): Exelon CAPACITY: 805 MW UNIT(S): Unit 1 - 786-MW Babcock and Wilcox pressurized water reactor Unit 2 - 802-MW Babcock and Wilcox pressurized water reactor - owned by FirstEnergy - out of service since the 1979 accident FUEL: Nuclear Dispatch: Baseload COST: $400 million for Unit 1 TIMELINE: 1968-70 - General Public Utilities Corp, later named GPU Inc, built the reactors. It was operated by GPU subsidiary Metropolitan Edison Co (Met-Ed) 1974 - Unit 1 enters service 1978 - Unit 2 enters service 1979 - Partial meltdown of Unit 2 - the NRC said the accident did not result in any deaths or injuries to plant workers or the nearby communities. Unit 1 was shut for refueling during the accident and was kept shut until 1985 1985 - Unit 1 returns to service 1999 - GPU sells Unit 1 to AmerGen Energy Corp, a joint venture of Philadelphia Electric Co (PECO Energy) and British Energy Group Plc 2000 - PECO Energy and Unicom merged to form Exelon Corp 2001 - GPU merged with FirstEnergy 2003 - Exelon buys British Energy's stake in AmerGen and transferred it to Exelon Nuclear 2009 - NRC extends original 40 year operating license for Unit 1 for another 20 years 2010 - NRC said the generator from Unit 2 will be used at Duke Energy's Harris nuclear power plant in North Carolina. The generator weighs 670 tons 2034 - Unit 1 license expires
* On Feb 9, board elected Tom Lankey as chairman - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2lJhHUH) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 A U.S. federal judge denied a request by Native American tribes seeking a halt to construction of the final link in the Dakota Access Pipeline on Monday, the controversial project that has sparked months of protests from tribal activists seeking to halt the 1,170-mile line.