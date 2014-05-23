May 23 FirstEnergy Corp's 904-megawatt
Unit 2 at the Beaver Valley nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania
returned to service on Friday after the startup was interrupted
on Tuesday because of a problem with a steam generator while it
was preparing to exit a refueling outage.
"The plant is currently operating at 20 percent power and is
expected to increase power throughout the weekend," a statement
from the company said on Friday.
The unit was shut down on April 21 for the refueling and
maintenance outage.
The company expects to replace the unit's three steam
generators and reactor head in 2017, the statement said.
----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: Pennsylvania
TOWN: Shippingport in Beaver County, some 35 miles (56 km)
northwest of Pittsburgh
OPERATOR: FirstEnergy Nuclear
OWNER(S): FirstEnergy
CAPACITY: 1,806 MW
UNIT(S): - Unit 1 - 892-MW Westinghouse pressurized water
reactor (PWR)
- Unit 2 - 914-MW Westinghouse PWR
FUEL: Nuclear
DISPATCH: Baseload
TIMELINE:
1976 - Unit 1 entered service
1987 - Unit 2 entered service
2007 - FirstEnergy filed with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory
Commission to renew the reactors' original 40-year
operating licenses for another 20 years
2009 - NRC renewed operating licenses
2036 - Unit 1 license expires
2047 - Unit 2 license expires
(Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore)