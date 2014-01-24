Jan 24 FirstEnergy Corp said on Friday it
is continuing work on the replacement of a transformer at the
892-megawatt Unit 1 at the Beaver Valley nuclear power plant in
Pennsylvania.
The unit shut Jan. 6 due to a transformer failure.
A First Energy spokeswoman could not say when the unit
would likely return to service but noted "the outage is expected
to be shorter than a typical refueling outage, which is normally
about 30 days."
"We are well into the replacement process. This is a large
component that requires some time to replace," said spokeswoman
Jennifer Young.
A spokesman at the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Neil
Sheehan, said "Work is continuing on the installation and
testing of the new transformer ... While the work may be taking
slightly longer than anticipated, the delays would not be
considered significant."
Sheehan noted "This type of replacement schedule is in line
with what we have seen at other plant sites." The NRC does not
forecast when a reactor will return to service.
The NRC said FirstEnergy had two spare transformers at
Beaver Valley (a new one and a refurbished one). The company
decided to install the new, unused transformer, since the used
one would have required additional refurbishment work.
Beaver Valley 2, meanwhile, was operating at full power
Friday morning, according to an NRC report.
----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: Pennsylvania
TOWN: Shippingport in Beaver County, some 35 miles (56 km)
northwest of Pittsburgh
OPERATOR: FirstEnergy Nuclear
OWNER(S): FirstEnergy
CAPACITY: 1,777 MW
UNIT(S): - Unit 1 - 892-MW Westinghouse pressurized water
reactor (PWR)
- Unit 2 - 885-MW Westinghouse PWR
FUEL: Nuclear
DISPATCH: Baseload
TIMELINE:
1976 - Unit 1 enters service
1987 - Unit 2 enters service
2007 - FirstEnergy filed with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory
Commission to renew the reactors' original 40-year
operating licenses for another 20 years
2009 - NRC renews operating licenses
2036 - Unit 1 license expires
2047 - Unit 2 license expires