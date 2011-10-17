* Davis-Besse shut to replace reactor vessel head
* Small cracks found in concrete shield building
* Cracks not like Progress Florida Crystal River reactor
NEW YORK, Oct 17 FirstEnergy (FE.N) said it
discovered small cracks in the concrete shield building
surrounding the containment structure at the Davis-Besse
nuclear power plant in Ohio, which was shut for another reactor
vessel head replacement, a spokesman for the Ohio-based energy
company said Monday.
"We don't believe there will be a problem with the schedule
to replace the vessel head. Engineers are conducting a thorough
investigation of the cracks. We should have an answer later
this week," FirstEnergy spokesman Todd Schneider told Reuters.
Schneider was quick to point out that these cracks were
different than the concrete problems with the containment dome
at Progress Energy's PGN.N Crystal River nuclear plant in
Florida.
Crystal River has been shut since September 2009 after
workers discovered a gap in the concrete containment dome after
they cut through the structure to replace the plant's aging
steam generators. The plant is not expected to return until at
least 2014.
Schneider said the "microcracks" at Davis-Besse were barely
visible. He said they were discovered while workers were
cutting away the concrete with pressurized water to create an
opening for the vessel head.
The shield building is a 250-foot (76.2 meters) tall, two
and a half foot thick concrete structure that surrounds the
steel containment structure, which is about an inch and a half
thick. The steel containment and the concrete shield building
surround the pressurized water reactor's vessel and steam
generators and are designed to keep radioactive materials
within the reactor in case of an accident.
The containment structures do not have a door big enough
for the reactor vessel head, which is nearly 17 feet in
diameter, eight feet tall and weighs more than 82 tons (74,389
kilograms), FirstEnergy said.
THIRD VESSEL HEAD
This is Davis-Besse's third reactor vessel head.
It cost the company about $600 million to replace the first
vessel head ($300 million) and buy replacement power ($300
million) after workers in 2002 discovered borated water, which
acts as the reactor coolant, leaked from a control rod drive
mechanism and ate a six inch hole in the first vessel head. The
plant did not return to service until 2004.
In 2010 during a scheduled refueling outage, the company
found small cracks in the control rod nozzels and decided to
replace the second vessel head. Schneider said this head
replacement project would cost about $115 million.
Schneider said the company was still moving forward with
the head replacement work and would next cut the steel rebar
that supports the concrete in the shield building before
cutting through the inner steel containment structure.
He said the discovery of the cracks has not impacted the
work schedule but he could not say when the reactor was
expected to return to service. He did note the outage was
expected to last longer than a typical refueling outage.
The reactor shut on Oct. 1. A typical refuel lasts about
four weeks. Electricity traders guessed Davis-Besse would
return after about six weeks in the middle of November.
Schneider said FirstEnergy was not refueling the reactor at
this time. According to Reuters data, the reactor is on a
24-month refueling cycle and will likely shut in the spring of
2012. It last shut for refueling during the spring or 2010.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by David
Gregorio)