Oil prices drop on rise in U.S. drilling
SINGAPORE, March 20 Oil prices fell on Monday as rising U.S. drilling activity and steady supplies from OPEC countries despite touted production cuts pressured already-bloated markets.
Jan 31 FirstEnergy Corp said on Friday it will shut its 894-megawatt Davis-Besse nuclear power plant in Ohio for a scheduled refueling maintenance.
The plant will be shut early Saturday to begin installation of two new steam generators and complete refueling maintenance, FirstEnergy said in a statement.
"The new steam generators are expected to provide additional margins of safety and reliability for the long-term operation of Davis-Besse," said Ray Lieb, site vice president, Davis-Besse nuclear power station.
Other scheduled work includes replacement of about a third of the unit's 177 fuel assemblies, safety inspections and preventative maintenance activities for reliable operations of major components including pumps, valves and motors throughout the plant, the company said.
The company did not provide a timeline for the plant to back online. ---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Ohio COUNTY: Ottawa TOWN: Oak Harbor, about 120 miles (193 km) north of
Columbus, the state capital OPERATOR: FirstEnergy Nuclear OWNER(S): FirstEnergy CAPACITY: 894 MW UNIT(S): Babcock and Wilcox pressurized water reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload TIMELINE: 1970 - Construction started 1977-8 - Reactor enters commercial service 2002-4 - Reactor shut due to a hole in the reactor vessel
head. FirstEnergy replaces vessel head with an
unused head from a mothballed reactor in
Midland, Michigan. The repair and upgrades cost
about $600 million Feb-Jun 2010- Reactor shut for refueling and repair of reactor
vessel head after small cracks were found on
several nozzles 2010 - FirstEnergy files with NRC to renew the
original 40-year operating license for an
additional 20 years. The NRC said the date it will
decide on a new license is "to be determined" Autumn 2011 - FirstEnergy replaces reactor vessel head 2014 - Replacement of steam generators during a
refueling outage 2017 - Reactor license to expire, unless renewed
