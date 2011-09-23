Sept 23 Indiana Michigan Power IMIGN.OB (I&M), a subsidiary of American Electric Power ( AEP.N ), filed a proposal with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) on Friday to increase base rates to cover its growing operating costs.

"Despite ongoing efforts to control and reduce costs, I&M's existing rates are below the level required for the company to maintain adequate financial strength to comply with environmental mandates," I&M's president and chief operating officer, Paul Chodak III, said in a news release.

Upon approval, a typical residential customer will see an increase in their electric bills of about $20 per month, an increase of 22.7 percent, the company said in a release.

The increase for commercial and industrial customers will be about 9.5 percent.

Rates will be put into effect after a final order on the rate case is issued by the IURC, a process that can take up to a year or more from the date of the filing, I&M said.

The company is requesting an authorized return on equity of 11.15 percent, which it believes is critical to its ability to provide service to customers, finance projects, comply with environmental regulations and make long-term investments. (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore; Editing by Andrea Evans)