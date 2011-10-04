Oct 4 NextEra Energy Inc's 693-megawatt
Unit 3 at the Turkey Point nuclear plant in Florida shut by
early Tuesday from full power Monday, the U.S. Nuclear
Regulatory Commission said in a report.
Meanwhile, Unit 4 continued to operate at full power.
-----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: Florida
COUNTY: Miami-Dade
TOWN: Florida City, about 25 miles (40 km) south of
Miami
OPERATOR: NextEra Energy (formerly FPL Group)
OWNER: NextEra Energy's Florida Power & Light
CAPACITY: 2,196 MW
UNIT(S): - Unit 1 - 398-MW oil/natural gas-fired
- Unit 2 - 400-MW oil/gas unit
- Unit 3 - 693-MW pressurized water reactor
- Unit 4 - 693-MW pressurized water reactor
- Unit 5 - 1,150-MW combined-cycled gas unit
several 2- and 3-MW oil-fired units
FUEL: Nuclear, natural gas, oil
DISPATCH: Baseload, intermediate
COST: $1.2 billion
TIMELINE:
1967 - Unit 1 enters service
1968 - Unit 2 enters service
1972 - Unit 3 enters service
1973 - Unit 4 enters service
2002 - NRC renews original 40-year operating licenses
for an additional 20 years
2007 - Unit 5 enters service
2007 - Company seeks state approval to spend $1.5 billion
to add 400 MW of capacity to St. Lucie and Turkey
Point
2009 - Company files license application to build two
1,100-MW AP1000 reactors at the site
2012 - NRC expects to decide on combined construction
and operating license for new reactors
2032 - Unit 3 license to expire
2033 - Unit 4 license to expire
(Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)