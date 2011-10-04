Oct 4 NextEra Energy Inc's 693-megawatt Unit 3 at the Turkey Point nuclear plant in Florida shut by early Tuesday from full power Monday, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a report.

Meanwhile, Unit 4 continued to operate at full power. ----------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Florida COUNTY: Miami-Dade TOWN: Florida City, about 25 miles (40 km) south of

Miami OPERATOR: NextEra Energy (formerly FPL Group) OWNER: NextEra Energy's Florida Power & Light CAPACITY: 2,196 MW UNIT(S): - Unit 1 - 398-MW oil/natural gas-fired

- Unit 2 - 400-MW oil/gas unit

- Unit 3 - 693-MW pressurized water reactor

- Unit 4 - 693-MW pressurized water reactor

- Unit 5 - 1,150-MW combined-cycled gas unit

several 2- and 3-MW oil-fired units FUEL: Nuclear, natural gas, oil DISPATCH: Baseload, intermediate COST: $1.2 billion

TIMELINE: 1967 - Unit 1 enters service 1968 - Unit 2 enters service 1972 - Unit 3 enters service 1973 - Unit 4 enters service 2002 - NRC renews original 40-year operating licenses

for an additional 20 years 2007 - Unit 5 enters service 2007 - Company seeks state approval to spend $1.5 billion

to add 400 MW of capacity to St. Lucie and Turkey

Point 2009 - Company files license application to build two

1,100-MW AP1000 reactors at the site 2012 - NRC expects to decide on combined construction

and operating license for new reactors 2032 - Unit 3 license to expire 2033 - Unit 4 license to expire (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)