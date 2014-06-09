June 9 Nebraska Public Power District's
766-megawatt Cooper nuclear power plant in Nebraska returned to
full power by early Monday from 25 percent power early Friday,
the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a report.
----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: Nebraska
COUNTY: Nemaha
TOWN: Brownville, about 80 miles (128 km) southeast of
Lincoln, the state capital
OPERATOR: Entergy Corp's Entergy Nuclear
OWNER(S): NPPD
CAPACITY: 766 MW
UNIT(S): General Electric boiling water reactor
FUEL: Nuclear
DISPATCH: Baseload
TIMELINE:
1974 Plant enters service
2003 NPPD hires Entergy to manage the plant until 2014
when the original 40-year operating license
expires
2008 NPPD files with NRC to renew the original
operating license for an additional 20 years
2010 NPPD extends Entergy contract to operate the
plant until 2029
2010 NRC renews Cooper license for 20 years
2034 Plant license to expire
