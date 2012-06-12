Iraq plans offshore oil and gas exploration to boost reserves
BAGHDAD, Feb 27 Iraq is planning to start offshore oil and gas exploration to boost the OPEC nation's reserves, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said in a statement on Monday.
June 12 NRG Energy Inc's 552-megawatt natural gas-fired Unit 4 at the W A Parish coal and natural gas-fired power plant in Texas shut on June 11, the company told Texas regulators in a filing.
The company said the unit tripped following a combustion control system malfunction.
The company did not say when the unit would return to service. ---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Texas COUNTY: Fort Bend about 35 miles (56 km) southwest of
Houston OPERATOR: NRG OWNER(S): NRG CAPACITY: 3,664 MW UNIT(S): 1 - 169 MW natural gas steam turbine
2 - 169 MW natural gas steam turbine
3 - 273 MW natural gas steam turbine
4 - 552 MW natural gas steam turbine
5 - 648 MW sub-bituminous coal and natural gas steam
turbine
6 - 653 MW sub-bituminous coal and natural gas steam
turbine
7 - 577 MW sub-bituminous coal and natural gas steam
turbine
8 - 610 MW sub-bituminous coal and natural gas steam
turbine
GT1 - 13 MW natural gas gas turbine FUEL: Coal and natural gas DISPATCH: Baseload, load following and peaking
TIMELINE: 1958 - Units 1 and 2 enter service 1961 - Unit 3 enters service 1967 - GT1 enters service 1968 - Unit 4 enters service 1977 - Unit 5 enters service 1978 - Unit 6 enters service 1980 - Unit 7 enters service 1982 - Unit 8 enters service (Reporting By Scott DiSavino; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)
BAGHDAD, Feb 27 Iraq is planning to start offshore oil and gas exploration to boost the OPEC nation's reserves, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said in a statement on Monday.
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Feb 27 If you were looking for evidence of reduced crude oil supply from OPEC and its main ally in cutting output to boost prices, Russia, then stay away from Asia's top importers.
SOCHI, Russia, Feb 27 Russia may cut oil production as part of an OPEC-led agreement designed to boost prices faster than it had previously expected, if its domestic companies are able, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.