June 12 NRG Energy Inc's 552-megawatt natural gas-fired Unit 4 at the W A Parish coal and natural gas-fired power plant in Texas shut on June 11, the company told Texas regulators in a filing.

The company said the unit tripped following a combustion control system malfunction.

The company did not say when the unit would return to service. ---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Texas COUNTY: Fort Bend about 35 miles (56 km) southwest of

Houston OPERATOR: NRG OWNER(S): NRG CAPACITY: 3,664 MW UNIT(S): 1 - 169 MW natural gas steam turbine

2 - 169 MW natural gas steam turbine

3 - 273 MW natural gas steam turbine

4 - 552 MW natural gas steam turbine

5 - 648 MW sub-bituminous coal and natural gas steam

turbine

6 - 653 MW sub-bituminous coal and natural gas steam

turbine

7 - 577 MW sub-bituminous coal and natural gas steam

turbine

8 - 610 MW sub-bituminous coal and natural gas steam

turbine

GT1 - 13 MW natural gas gas turbine FUEL: Coal and natural gas DISPATCH: Baseload, load following and peaking

TIMELINE: 1958 - Units 1 and 2 enter service 1961 - Unit 3 enters service 1967 - GT1 enters service 1968 - Unit 4 enters service 1977 - Unit 5 enters service 1978 - Unit 6 enters service 1980 - Unit 7 enters service 1982 - Unit 8 enters service (Reporting By Scott DiSavino; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)