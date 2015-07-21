July 20 Omaha Public Power District
said on Monday its Fort Calhoun nuclear power plant in Nebraska
was manually taken offline to repair a water leak on one of its
four reactor coolant pumps.
The maintenance outage on the 479-megawatt Fort Calhoun
nuclear power plant will not cause an interruption of electrical
service to OPPD customers, the statement from the company added.
The company could not specify when the plant would return to
full power. It will depend on the extent of the repairs
required, it said.
----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: Nebraska
County: Washington
TOWN: Fort Calhoun, about 65 miles (100 km) northeast
of Lincoln, the state capital
OPERATOR: Exelon Nuclear EXC.N
OWNER(S): Omaha Public Power District
CAPACITY: 479 MW
UNIT(S) : Combustion Engineering two-loop pressurized water
reactor
FUEL: Nuclear
DISPATCH: Baseload
COST: $754.65 million (2007 USD) according to the U.S.
EIA
TIMELINE:
1966 - Construction started
1973 - Unit enters service
2002 - OPPD files with NRC to extend the plant's original
40-years operating license for another 20 years
2003 - NRC renews operating license for 20 years
2033 - License expires
(Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken
Wills)