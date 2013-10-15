Oct 15 California power company PG&E Corp said it reduced the 1,122-megawatt Unit 1 at the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant to 50 percent power on Monday to work on a feedwater pump. The company said in an email on Tuesday that it decided to reduce Unit 1 after one of two main feedwater pumps malfunctioned. Feedwater pumps are part of the non-nuclear, steam side of the plant. Their purpose is to increase the pressure of water high enough to enter the steam generator. PG&E said that in addition to the two main feedwater pumps, there are three backup auxiliary feedwater pumps. The company did not say when the unit would return to full power. Unit 2 continued to operate at full power, the company said. ---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: California COUNTY: San Luis Obispo County TOWN: Avila Beach about 183 miles (294 km) northwest of Los Angeles OPERATOR: PG&E OWNER(S): PG&E CAPACITY: 2,240 MW UNIT(S): 1 - 1,122 MW Westinghouse pressurized water reactor 2 - 1,118 MW Westinghouse pressurized water reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload TIMELINE: 1968 - Start of plant construction 1985 - Unit 1 enters commercial service 1986 - Unit 2 enters commercial service 2009 - PG&E files with NRC to renew original 40 year operating licenses for 20 additional years 2024 - Unit 1 license to expire unless renewed 2025 - Unit 2 license to expire unless renewed