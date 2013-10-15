Oct 15 California power company PG&E Corp
said it reduced the 1,122-megawatt Unit 1 at the Diablo
Canyon nuclear power plant to 50 percent power on Monday to work
on a feedwater pump.
The company said in an email on Tuesday that it decided to
reduce Unit 1 after one of two main feedwater pumps
malfunctioned.
Feedwater pumps are part of the non-nuclear, steam side of
the plant. Their purpose is to increase the pressure of water
high enough to enter the steam generator.
PG&E said that in addition to the two main feedwater pumps,
there are three backup auxiliary feedwater pumps.
The company did not say when the unit would return to full
power.
Unit 2 continued to operate at full power, the company said.
----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: California
COUNTY: San Luis Obispo County
TOWN: Avila Beach about 183 miles (294 km) northwest
of Los Angeles
OPERATOR: PG&E
OWNER(S): PG&E
CAPACITY: 2,240 MW
UNIT(S): 1 - 1,122 MW Westinghouse pressurized water reactor
2 - 1,118 MW Westinghouse pressurized water reactor
FUEL: Nuclear
DISPATCH: Baseload
TIMELINE:
1968 - Start of plant construction
1985 - Unit 1 enters commercial service
1986 - Unit 2 enters commercial service
2009 - PG&E files with NRC to renew original 40 year
operating licenses for 20 additional years
2024 - Unit 1 license to expire unless renewed
2025 - Unit 2 license to expire unless renewed