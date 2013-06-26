* Leak contained within unit, no radiation released * Company didn't say when reactor would resume output * California power supply seen tight with unit shutdown June 26 PG&E Corp shut the 1,122-megawatt Unit 1 at its Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant in California from full power due to a leak that was contained within the plant, a company spokesman said on Wednesday. "PG&E made the decision to take Unit 1 offline after routine inspections detected a small buildup of boric acid on the residual heat removal system," PG&E spokesman Thomas Cuddy said in an email, adding there was no release of radiation. He said the residual heat removal system helps manage reactor coolant temperatures in the unlikely event of an emergency. Water leaked from the Diablo plant's unit was contained, meaning it didn't leak into the environment. Cuddy said: "Unit 1 remains in a safe condition and will be restored to service after repairs are complete." He did not say when the unit would return to service. "It's a maintenance issue. The repair work will not be difficult or take long," U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) spokeswoman Lara Uselding told Reuters. She said PG&E plans to "overlay a weld on top of the problem weld. The residual heat removal system is normally in standby. The plant is currently shut down and cooling down, so there is even less of a safety issue." Electricity traders guessed the reactor would return in about a week, which they said could cause power supplies in California to be tight over the next several days with cooling demand expected to be high amid a heat wave. Cuddy said PG&E had informed the NRC and appropriate local and state officials about the shutdown. Meanwhile, Diablo Canyon 2 was operating at full power, according to an NRC report Wednesday morning. ---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: California COUNTY: San Luis Obispo County TOWN: Avila Beach about 183 miles (294 km) northwest of Los Angeles OPERATOR: PG&E OWNER(S): PG&E CAPACITY: 2,240 MW UNIT(S): 1 - 1,122 MW Westinghouse pressurized water reactor 2 - 1,118 MW Westinghouse pressurized water reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload TIMELINE: 1968 - Start of plant construction 1985 - Unit 1 enters commercial service 1986 - Unit 2 enters commercial service 2024 - Unit 1 license to expire unless renewed 2025 - Unit 2 license to expire unless renewed