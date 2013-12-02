Dec 2 U.S. power company PPL Corp said
Monday it more than doubled the capacity of the Holtwood
hydropower facility along the Susquehanna River in south-central
Pennsylvania with the completion of a new 125-megawatt
powerhouse.
PPL said in a release the powerhouse is part of a $440
million expansion project to boost the plant's capacity and
improve fish passage over the century-old dam.
The new powerhouse sits adjacent to the century-old
powerhouse and more than doubles the plant's generating capacity
from about 108 MW to more than 230 MW, PPL said.
One MW can power about 1,000 homes.
With the project complete, the company said it expects to
qualify for federal grants made available through the American
Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, noting the incentives
were a key factor in the company's decision to build the
facility and are expected to exceed $100 million.
The multi-year project created more than 300 construction
jobs, PPL said.
Holtwood's existing powerhouse, started in 1906 and
completed in 1910, continued to operate throughout the project
and will continue to generate power in the future, PPL said.