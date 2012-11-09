Nov 9 PPL Corp said it shut down its 1,190-megawatt Unit 2 at the Susquehanna nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania on Friday after a computer system that controls the reactor's water level malfunctioned. "Operators manually shut down the reactor when they identified the malfunction," PPL said in a statement. During the outage, employees will address the control system malfunction and begin a previously scheduled turbine blade inspection, PPL said. Susquehanna 1 continued to operate. ---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Pennsylvania COUNTY: Luzerne TOWN: Salem Township OPERATOR: PPL Susquehanna LLC OWNER(S): PPL Corp (90 pct) Allegheny Electric Coop Inc (10 pct) CAPACITY: 2,450 MW UNIT(S): 1 - 1,260-MW General Electric boiling water reactor 2 - 1,190-MW General Electric boiling water reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload COST: $4.1 billion TIMELINE: 1983 - Unit 1 enters commercial service 1985 - Unit 2 enters commercial service 2008 - PPL files with NRC to build one of Areva SA's 1,600 MW Evolutionary Power Reactors (EPR) at the site to be called Bell Bend. PPL estimated the new reactor could cost $10 billion 2009 - NRC renews 40-year licenses for Units 1 and 2 for additional 20 years 2009-11 - PPL to uprate plant output by about 110 MW 2013 - NRC expected to decide on construction and operating license for Bell Bend, but the schedule is being revised 2042 - Unit 1 extended license to expire 2044 - Unit 2 extended license to expire