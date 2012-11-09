Nov 9 PPL Corp said it shut down its
1,190-megawatt Unit 2 at the Susquehanna nuclear power plant in
Pennsylvania on Friday after a computer system that controls the
reactor's water level malfunctioned.
"Operators manually shut down the reactor when they
identified the malfunction," PPL said in a statement.
During the outage, employees will address the control system
malfunction and begin a previously scheduled turbine blade
inspection, PPL said.
Susquehanna 1 continued to operate.
----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: Pennsylvania
COUNTY: Luzerne
TOWN: Salem Township
OPERATOR: PPL Susquehanna LLC
OWNER(S): PPL Corp (90 pct)
Allegheny Electric Coop Inc (10 pct)
CAPACITY: 2,450 MW
UNIT(S): 1 - 1,260-MW General Electric boiling water
reactor
2 - 1,190-MW General Electric boiling water
reactor
FUEL: Nuclear
DISPATCH: Baseload
COST: $4.1 billion
TIMELINE:
1983 - Unit 1 enters commercial service
1985 - Unit 2 enters commercial service
2008 - PPL files with NRC to build one of Areva SA's
1,600 MW Evolutionary Power Reactors
(EPR) at the site to be called Bell Bend. PPL
estimated the new reactor could cost $10 billion
2009 - NRC renews 40-year licenses for Units 1 and 2 for
additional 20 years
2009-11 - PPL to uprate plant output by about 110 MW
2013 - NRC expected to decide on construction and
operating license for Bell Bend, but the schedule
is being revised
2042 - Unit 1 extended license to expire
2044 - Unit 2 extended license to expire