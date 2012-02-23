(Adds company comment)

Feb 23 Progress Energy Inc manually shut the 938-megawatt Unit 1 at the Brunswick nuclear power plant in North Carolina early Thursday after a problem with the plant's emergency core cooling system, the company told regulators in a report.

The unit shut from 73 percent power, after being reduced from 88 percent output, according to reports from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

A Progress spokesman said the plant experienced an electrical fault Wednesday evening that led to a loss of power to the emergency core cooling system for both units. Temporary power was restored to the emergency cooling system, but the loss of power for Unit 1's circulating water intake pumps required that the unit be manually shut.

The shutdown went safely and workers are currently replacing the electrical bus to restore the normal power supply, the spokesman said.

Unit 1 is scheduled to refuel early next month, according to Reuters data.

The spokesman said Unit 1 will be brought online as soon as the repairs are made and operate until its planned refueling.

Output at Unit 2, rated at 920 MW, was trimmed to 95 percent from 100 percent a day earlier. ---------------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: North Carolina COUNTY: Brunswick TOWN: Southport OPERATOR: Progress Energy Carolinas OWNER(S): Progress (81.67 pct)

North Carolina Eastern Municipal (18.33 pct) CAPACITY: 1,858 MW UNIT(S): 1 - 938-MW General Electric boiling water reactor

2 - 920-MW General Electric boiling water reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload COST: $2.49 billion in 2007 U.S. dollars TIMELINE: 1977 -Unit 1 enters commercial service 1975 -Unit 2 enters commercial service 2002-2005 -Progress added 244 MW in new capacity at Units 1

and 2 through uprates 2006 -NRC renews original 40 year operating licenses for

an additional 20 years 2034 -Unit 2 license expires 2036 -Unit 1 license expires

(Reporting By Eileen O'Grady)