Feb 27 Progress Energy Inc's
938-megawatt Unit 1 at the Brunswick nuclear power plant in
North Carolina will not restart from an unplanned outage and
instead will begin a refueling outage a few days early than
scheduled, a company spokesman said on Monday.
The unit shut Thursday after a problem with the power supply
for the plant's emergency core cooling system.
The spokesman said repairs needed following the unplanned
shutdown have been completed and Brunswick 1 is transitioning to
the refueling outage work schedule which had been scheduled to
begin later this week.
Meanwhile, Brunswick 2, rated at 920 MW, was operating at
full power Monday.
----------------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: North Carolina
COUNTY: Brunswick
TOWN: Southport
OPERATOR: Progress Energy Carolinas
OWNER(S): Progress (81.67 pct)
North Carolina Eastern Municipal (18.33 pct)
CAPACITY: 1,858 MW
UNIT(S): 1 - 938-MW General Electric boiling water reactor
2 - 920-MW General Electric boiling water reactor
FUEL: Nuclear
DISPATCH: Baseload
COST: $2.49 billion in 2007 U.S. dollars
TIMELINE:
1977 -Unit 1 enters commercial service
1975 -Unit 2 enters commercial service
2002-2005 -Progress added 244 MW in new capacity at Units 1
and 2 through uprates
2006 -NRC renews original 40 year operating licenses for
an additional 20 years
2034 -Unit 2 license expires
2036 -Unit 1 license expires
(Reporting By Eileen O'Grady, additional reporting by Jim
Brumm; Editing by Marguerita Choy)