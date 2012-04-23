April 23 Operators at Southern California Edison's San Onofre Nuclear plant in California extinguished a small fire in an electrical panel in the non-radiological side of its 1,070-megawatt Unit 2 on Friday.

The plant declared an "unusual event," the lowest of four emergency classifications by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), after the fire was discovered at about 12:49 p.m. local time Friday.

The fire was extinguished and the plant exited the emergency condition in less than an hour.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. No one was hurt.

Both reactors at the 2,150-MW San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station have been shut since January due to premature wear found on tubes in massive steam generators installed in 2010 and 2011.

SCE on Friday informed the NRC it completed additional inspections at the Unit 2 after tube wear was identified at the unit's steam generators on April 11.

These tests were outlined by the NRC to determine if the degradation is similar to the more serious wear discovered at Unit 3, which must be completed before SCE seeks permission to restart the units.

Steam generator tubes have an important safety role because they constitute one of the primary barriers between the radioactive and non-radioactive sides of the plant, according to the NRC. ------------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: California COUNTY: San Diego TOWN: San Clemente about 60 miles (97 km) north of San

Diego OPERATOR: SCE OWNER(S): - Edison International's EIX.N SCE (78.21 pct)

- Sempra Energy's SRE.N SDG&E (20 pct)

- Riverside (1.79 pct) CAPACITY: 2,150 MW UNIT(S): - Unit 2 - 1,070-MW Combustion Engineering

pressurized water reactor

- Unit 3 - 1,080-MW Combustion Engineering

pressurized water reactor FUEL: Nuclear COST: $4.5 billion DISPATCH: Baseload TIMELINE: 1968 - Unit 1 (a Westinghouse pressurized water reactor)

enters service 1983 - Unit 2 enters service 1984 - Unit 3 enters service 1992 - Unit 1 retired 2010 - California state water board rules that SCE and

all power plants using sea water for cooling (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore; Editing by Kim Coghill)