Oct 26 The 525-megawatt Elk Hills natural
gas-fired power station in California shut by Wednesday
afternoon for planned reasons, the California Independent
System Operator said in a report.
--------------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: California
COUNTY: Kern
TOWN: About 25 miles (40 km) west of Bakersfield,
California in Occidental Petroleum Corp's (OXY.N)
Elk Hills oil and gas field
OPERATOR: Elk Hills Power LLC joint venture
OWNER(S): -Sempra Energy (SRE.N)
-Occidental Petroleum
CAPACITY: 525 MW
UNIT(S): 525-MW combined-cycle plant with two 156-MW
combustion turbines and a 213-MW steam turbine.
FUEL: Natural gas
DISPATCH: Intermediate
TIMELINE:
Dec. 2000 - Energy Commission certifies the application and
grants the license for the project
2003 - Operations begin
(Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore)