HOUSTON, April 5 Workers at the 1,280-megawatt Unit 2 at the South Texas Project nuclear station in Texas installed the refurbished rotor on Wednesday as the unit enters the final restoration phase before it can restart, a plant spokesman said Thursday.

After a four-month forced outage, the reactor is expected to return to service by mid-April, well before the state's peak electric demand, officials with NRG Energy, which owns the largest stake in the station, told investors last month.

The final restoration phase includes inspections and post-maintenance testing before the unit is restarted, the spokesman said.

STP 2 has been shut since Nov. 29, when the main generator malfunctioned due to a ground fault that resulted in damage to rotor and stator coils, South Texas Nuclear Operating Co officials said previously.

The 200-ton rotor was removed from the main generator and shipped to the Siemen's Energy Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, where it was reworked to original design specifications.

Unit 2's 72 stator coils, weighing 800 to 1,000 pounds each, were removed and replaced with coils from a Siemen's facility in Fort Payne, Alabama.

The main generator hydrogen cooler was also shipped to a New York vendor where it was disassembled, inspected, re-tubed and shipped back to the site.

The Texas grid agency and regulators are watching the state's generating supply after a heat wave in 2011 sent electric demand soaring, straining resources. The grid operator was forced to curtail power to some industrial customers on certain days, but avoided rolling outages.

STP 1, also rated at 1,280 MW, was operating at full power Thursday.

For eight consecutive years, the STP reactors have produced more energy than any other two-unit nuclear facility in the nation, the company said. ------------------------------------------------------------

PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Texas COUNTY: Matagorda TOWN: Bay City, 90 miles (145 km) south of Houston OPERATOR: STP Nuclear Operating Co OWNERS: NRG Energy, 44 percent; City of San

Antonio's CPS Energy, 40 percent; City of Austin's

Austin Energy, 16 percent CAPACITY: 2,700 MW UNITS: 1 - 1,280 MW pressurized water reactor

2 - 1,280 MW pressurized water reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload

TIMELINE: 1976 - Start of plant construction 1988 - Unit 1 enters commercial operation 1989 - Unit 2 enters commercial operation 2007 - NRG files license application to build two new

Advanced Boiling Water Reactors (ABWR) at the site 2010 - STP files application to renew operating licenses

for units 1 and 2 for an additional 20 years 2011 - NRG ends investment in new reactors after

Fukushima accident; COL process continues 2011 - Regulators approve amended ABWR design 2027 - Unit 1 license to expire unless renewed 2028 - Unit 2 license to expire unless renewed (Reporting by Eileen O'Grady; Editing by Dale Hudson and Bob Burgdorfer)