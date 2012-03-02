(Updates unit status, adds power outages)

HOUSTON, March 2 Storm damage to transmission lines in Tennessee on Friday forced operators to reduce the output of the Tennessee Valley Authority's 1,126-megawatt Unit 2 at the Sequoyah nuclear plant to 70 percent from full power, TVA said.

More than 57,000 customers of public power agencies in the TVA service area were without power Friday evening in north Alabama, western Kentucky and southeast Tennessee, the power supplier said.

"We had tornadoes that touched down in our area," a TVA spokesman said.

TVA said the severe weather initially knocked out 11 high-voltage transmission lines in northern Alabama and southeastern Tennessee, including some 500-kilovolt lines. One line has been returned to service and all TVA customer connections have been restored.

TVA said its transmission system is stable and activated its transmission emergency center to assess damage.

Sequoyah 1 has been shut since late February to refuel.

TVA's Watts Barr 1 reactor in Spring City, Tenn., and the three units at the Browns Ferry station near Athens, Ala, continued to operate at 100 percent, TVA said.

More storms are forecast in the region Friday evening, TVA said. ----------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Tennessee COUNTY: Hamilton TOWN: Soddy-Daisy OPERATOR: TVA OWNER(S): TVA CAPACITY: 2,278 MW UNIT(S): 1 - 1,152-MW Westinghouse pressurized water reactor

2 - 1,126-MW Westinghouse pressurized water reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload COST: $3.4 billion at the end of fiscal 2009

TIMELINE: 1969-80 - Plant built 1981 - Unit 1 starts commercial service 1982 - Unit 2 starts commercial service 2013 - TVA plans to file to renew the original 40-year

operating license for an additional 20 years in the

spring 2020 - Unit 1 operating license expires 2021 - Unit 2 operating license expires (Reporting by Eileen O'Grady in Houston)