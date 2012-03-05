(Updates number of transmission lines out of service)

March 5 The Tennessee Valley Authority's 1,126-megawatt Unit 2 at the Sequoyah nuclear plant was operating at 82 percent early Monday, according to nuclear regulators, after being reduced Friday evening when tornadoes damaged power lines near the plant.

Output was trimmed as low as 70 percent from full power Friday after the storms, then increased to about 80 percent, TVA said.

TVA said six high-voltage lines were still out of service at mid-day Monday, down from 11, including some 500-kilovolt lines, initially knocked out by the storm.

Friday's fast-moving storms killed at least 39 people in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Alabama.

TVA said its distribution customers reported restoring power to most customers able to use it by late Sunday.

Sequoyah 1 has been shut since late February to refuel and no other TVA nuclear plants were affected by Friday's severe weather. ----------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Tennessee COUNTY: Hamilton TOWN: Soddy-Daisy OPERATOR: TVA OWNER(S): TVA CAPACITY: 2,278 MW UNIT(S): 1 - 1,152-MW Westinghouse pressurized water reactor

2 - 1,126-MW Westinghouse pressurized water reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload COST: $3.4 billion at the end of fiscal 2009

TIMELINE: 1969-80 - Plant built 1981 - Unit 1 starts commercial service 1982 - Unit 2 starts commercial service 2013 - TVA plans to file to renew the original 40-year

operating license for an additional 20 years in the

spring 2020 - Unit 1 operating license expires 2021 - Unit 2 operating license expires (Reporting by Eileen O'Grady in Houston; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Alden Bentley)