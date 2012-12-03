Dec 3 Kansas power company Westar Energy Inc
estimated it would take about eight weeks to return the
385-megawatt (MW) Unit 2 at the natural gas/oil-fired Gordon
Evans power plant in Kansas, after a fire damaged a transformer
last week.
The fire, which damaged the transformer on Nov. 29, caused
roughly $5 million to $8 million in damage, company spokeswoman
Gina Penzig said in an email late Friday.
The unit was shut for planned maintenance at the time of the
fire and there were no injuries, Penzig said.
Penzig said the company already had a spare transformer at
the site, which energy experts said would speed the transformer
repair.
The other units at the 835-MW plant were available for
service but on reserve shutdown, she said.
The company uses the plant mostly during the hot summer air
conditioning season and sometimes during the cold winter heating
season. The transformer fire did not cause customers to lose
power.
The plant is located in Sedgwick County about 20 miles (32
km) northwest of Wichita, the largest city in Kansas.
There are several units at Gordon Evans, including the
153-MW gas/oil Unit 1 steam turbine, which entered service in
1961, the 385-MW gas/oil Unit 2 steam turbine (1967), the 74-MW
gas/oil GT1 gas turbine (2000), the 71-MW gas/oil GT2 gas
turbine (2000) and the 150-MW gas/oil GT3 gas turbine (2001).