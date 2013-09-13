Sept 13 Wolf Creek Nuclear Operating Corp said Friday it is looking into an equipment problem that led to the shutdown the 1,175-megawatt Wolf Creek nuclear power plant in Kansas by early Thursday from full power early Wednesday. A spokeswoman for the plant, Cassandra Bailey, said plant personnel shut the plant to repair one of the station's air conditioning units that provides cooling to electrical equipment located inside the plant. She said personnel are investigating the causes of higher than normal vibration of the unit and its compressor, and will determine the necessary repairs prior to bringing the plant back on line. She said the company anticipates having a final repair plan by the end of Friday but could not say when the unit would return to service. ---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Kansas COUNTY: Coffey TOWN: Burlington about 100 miles (160 km) southwest of Kansas City OPERATOR: Wolf Creek Nuclear Operating Corp OWNER: - Kansas City Power & Light, a Great Plains Energy Inc unit (47 percent) - Kansas Gas and Electric, a Westar Energy Inc unit (47 percent) - Kansas Electric Power Co-op (6 percent) CAPACITY: 1,175 MW UNIT(S): Westinghouse pressurized water reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload TIMELINE: 1985 - Unit enters service 2006 - Wolf Creek files with U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission to renew the original 40-year operating license for an additional 20 years 2008 - NRC renews operating license 2045 - Unit license expires