Sept 13 Wolf Creek Nuclear Operating Corp said
Friday it is looking into an equipment problem that led to the
shutdown the 1,175-megawatt Wolf Creek nuclear power plant in
Kansas by early Thursday from full power early Wednesday.
A spokeswoman for the plant, Cassandra Bailey, said plant
personnel shut the plant to repair one of the station's air
conditioning units that provides cooling to electrical equipment
located inside the plant.
She said personnel are investigating the causes of higher
than normal vibration of the unit and its compressor, and will
determine the necessary repairs prior to bringing the plant back
on line.
She said the company anticipates having a final repair plan
by the end of Friday but could not say when the unit would
return to service.
----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: Kansas
COUNTY: Coffey
TOWN: Burlington about 100 miles (160 km) southwest of
Kansas City
OPERATOR: Wolf Creek Nuclear Operating Corp
OWNER: - Kansas City Power & Light, a Great Plains Energy
Inc unit (47 percent)
- Kansas Gas and Electric, a Westar Energy Inc
unit (47 percent)
- Kansas Electric Power Co-op (6 percent)
CAPACITY: 1,175 MW
UNIT(S): Westinghouse pressurized water reactor
FUEL: Nuclear
DISPATCH: Baseload
TIMELINE:
1985 - Unit enters service
2006 - Wolf Creek files with U.S. Nuclear Regulatory
Commission to renew the original 40-year
operating license for an additional 20 years
2008 - NRC renews operating license
2045 - Unit license expires