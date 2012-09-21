Sept 21 The U.S. nuclear power regulator said it
would increase inspections and oversight at the Wolf Creek
nuclear power plant in Kansas after it determined that a
loss-of-power event earlier this year had a substantial safety
significance.
On Jan. 13, Wolf Creek Nuclear Operating Corp's
1,166-megawatt Wolf Creek nuclear power plant was shut after the
failure of a main generator electrical breaker, followed by an
unexplained loss of power to a transformer.
At that time, the plant operators declared an Unusual Event,
the lowest of four levels of nuclear emergency.
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has determined that
the company's inadequate oversight of contractors performing
work associated with safety-related equipment in April last year
set the stage for the incident in January.
"The licensee failed to identify that electrical maintenance
contractors had improperly connected wires on an electrical
component. This allowed an electrical short to prevent transfer
of power to a transformer on Jan. 13," the NRC said.
Under the NRC reactor oversight process, inspection findings
are evaluated using a significance determination process and
assigned a color indicating the safety significance.
Findings with very low safety significance are labeled
"green." "White" findings have low to moderate safety
significance; "yellow" findings have substantial safety
significance; and "red" findings have high safety significance.
The "yellow" finding moves Wolf Creek into the "degraded
cornerstone" column of the NRC action matrix, and the plant now
joins six other nuclear units in the column: Hope Creek 1,
Palisades, Perry 1, Saint Lucie 1, Salem 1 and Salem 2.
----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: Kansas
COUNTY: Coffey
TOWN: Burlington about 100 miles (160 km) southwest of
Kansas City
OPERATOR: Wolf Creek Nuclear Operating Corp
OWNER: - Kansas City Power & Light, a Great Plains Energy
Co (47 pct)
- Kansas Gas and Electric, a Westar Energy Co
- Kansas Electric Power Co-op (6 pct)
CAPACITY: 1,160 MW
UNIT(S): Westinghouse pressurized water reactor
FUEL: Nuclear
DISPATCH: Baseload
TIMELINE:
1985 - Unit enters service
2006 - Wolf Creek files with U.S. Nuclear Regulatory
Commission (NRC) to renewal the original 40-year
operating license for an additional 20 years
2008 - NRC renews operating license
2045 - Unit license expires