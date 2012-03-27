(Recasts, updates unit status, adds detail)

HOUSTON, March 27 Wolf Creek Nuclear Operating Corp's 1,160-megawatt Wolf Creek nuclear power plant in Kansas exited a 10-week outage and reconnected to the grid on Tuesday, a U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission spokesman said.

The unit was producing about 11 percent power by midday, according to the NRC.

The Wolf Creek reactor shut on Jan. 13 after the failure of a main generator electrical breaker and an unexplained loss of power to a startup transformer, the NRC said.

The switchyard was de-energized, meaning the plant lost its connection to the electrical power grid. All safety systems responded and emergency diesel generators automatically powered safety-related equipment, the NRC said.

Operators declared an "unusual event", the NRC's lowest-level emergency, due to the loss of offsite power. The emergency was canceled about three hours later when off-site power was partially restored.

Wolf Creek's investigation showed foreign material in the failed breaker that is believed to have been present since the breaker was new, the NRC said. That breaker and another similar breaker were replaced.

The startup transformer problem was traced to improper insulation on a wiring connection which has been repaired, the NRC spokesman said.

An augmented NRC inspection team went to the plant in late January to review the trip and Wolf Creek's response. The NRC is expected to issue that report in early April. ---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Kansas COUNTY: Coffey TOWN: Burlington, about 100 miles (160 km) southwest of

Kansas City OPERATOR: Wolf Creek Nuclear Operating Corp OWNER: - Kansas City Power & Light, a Great Plains Energy

Co (47 pct)

- Kansas Gas and Electric, a Westar Energy Co

(47 pct)

- Kansas Electric Power Co-op (6 pct) CAPACITY: 1,160 MW UNIT(S): Westinghouse pressurized water reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload

TIMELINE: 1985 - Unit enters service 2006 - Wolf Creek files with U.S. Nuclear Regulatory

Commission (NRC) to renewal the original 40-year

operating license for an additional 20 years 2008 - NRC renews operating license 2045 - Unit license expires (Reporting by Eileen O'Grady; Editing by Dale Hudson)