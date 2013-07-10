By Scott DiSavino
July 10 Xcel Energy Inc said Wednesday
it expects to begin startup activities at the 554-megawatt
Monticello nuclear power reactor in Minnesota later this week.
The plant was in the final testing phase and startup should
begin later this week, Thomas Hoen, a spokesman for the plant,
told Reuters.
The unit shut in early March for refueling and a power
uprate expected to add about 71 MW to the plant's capacity. The
company has said that uprate would cost about $135 million.
One megawatt can power about 1,000 homes.
To get that extra generation, the company has installed two
new feedwater heaters, put two new transformers in service,
replaced two condensate pumps and added larger feed pumps and
motors, among other things, Hoen said.
----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: Minnesota
TOWN: Monticello in Wright County, about 40 miles (64 km)
northwest of Minneapolis
OPERATOR: Xcel Energy Inc
OWNER(S): Xcel Energy Inc
CAPACITY: 554 MW
UNIT: General Electric Type 3 boiling water reactor
FUEL: Nuclear
DISPATCH: Baseload
COST: $455.8 million (in 2007 USD)
TIMELINE:
1971 - Unit enters service
2006 - NRC renews plant's original 40-year operating
license
2011 - Xcel plans to spend up to $135 million to boost the
reactor's generating capacity by 71 MW
2030 - License expires in September