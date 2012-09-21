* Refurbishment could cost C$6-10 billion

* OPG wants Darlington reactors to run for 30 more years

Sept 21 Canadian nuclear regulators will hold a hearing on Nov. 13-14 to consider province-owned generating company Ontario Power Generation's (OPG) request to refurbish the four reactors at the 3,512-megawatt Darlington nuclear power plant.

The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission said in a release late on Thursday it would also consider OPG's request to renew the facility's operating license and the plant's nuclear waste management facility.

OPG wants to renew the operating license for Darlington, located on the north shore of Lake Ontario in Clarington about 70 km (43 miles) east of Toronto, until Dec. 31, 2014. The current license expires on Feb. 28, 2013.

OPG also wants to refurbish the four reactors at Darlington so they could operate for another 30 years. The company said on its website the refurbishment was expected to start in 2016.

The Ontario minister of energy has estimated the cost of the refurbishment in the range of C$6-10 billion ($6.14-10.23 billion), according to the OPG website.

OPG signed a contract in March with units of Canadian construction firms SNC-Lavalin Group Inc and Aecon Group Inc to work on the refurbishment.

The four Darlington reactors were built between 1981 and 1993 by OPG's predecessor, Ontario Hydro, for an estimated C$14.4 billion, according to reports. The reactors entered service between 1990 and 1993.

OPG also wants to build two additional storage buildings at Darlington to accommodate the radioactive waste from the refurbishment and spent nuclear fuel from the continued operations.

It wants to renew the current waste facility license, which expires on April 30, 2013, for another 10 years.

Separately, in June, OPG signed agreements with two companies, Westinghouse Electric, a unit of Japanese multinational Toshiba Corp, and SNC-Lavalin's Candu Energy Inc to prepare construction plans, schedules and cost estimates for two new potential reactors at Darlington.