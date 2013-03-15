March 15 Canadian nuclear regulators gave
Ontario Power Generation (OPG) environmental approval to
refurbish the 3,512-megawatt (MW) Darlington nuclear power plant
in Ontario.
The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) said in a
statement Thursday "the proposed project is not likely to cause
significant adverse environmental effects."
OPG wants to refurbish the four reactors at Darlington,
located on the north shore of Lake Ontario in Clarington about
70 km (43 miles) east of Toronto, so they could operate for
another 25 to 30 years.
If approved, the company has said the refurbishment would
start in 2016. The project is scheduled to end in 2023,
according to local reports.
The Ontario minister of energy has estimated the cost of the
refurbishment to be about C$6 billion to C$10 billion, according
to the OPG website.
OPG in 2012 signed a contract with units of Canadian
construction firms SNC Lavalin Group Inc and Aecon
Group Inc to work on the refurbishment.
The four Darlington reactors were built between 1981 and
1993 by OPG's predecessor, Ontario Hydro, for an estimated
C$14.4 billion, according to reports. The reactors entered
service between 1990 and 1993.
Separately, OPG in 2012 signed agreements with two
companies, Westinghouse Electric, a unit of Japanese
multinational Toshiba Corp, and SNC Lavalin's Candu
Energy Inc to prepare construction plans, schedules and cost
estimates for two new potential reactors at Darlington.