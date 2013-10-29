Oct 29 Nebraska public power company Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) is ready to heat up the Fort Calhoun nuclear power reactor's coolant system to inspect for leaks, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a blog on Tuesday. The NRC, however, said a heat-up "is not the same as restarting the plant." The NRC did not say when the plant would return to service. Power traders guessed this "heat-up" step meant the plant was getting closer to restarting and could return to service within months. The 479-megawatt plant shut in April 2011 for a refueling outage that was extended due to historic Missouri River flooding followed by an electrical fire and other restart complications. The NRC said OPPD will heat up the reactor coolant system to ensure the pipes carrying high pressure water or steam do not leak. Rather than heating up the reactor using the nuclear fission process, the NRC said OPPD will use the reactor coolant pumps to heat up the water and send steam flowing through the system. --------------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Nebraska County: Washington TOWN: Fort Calhoun, about 65 miles (100 km) northeast of Lincoln, the state capital OPERATOR: Exelon Nuclear OWNER(S): Omaha Public Power District CAPACITY: 479 MW UNIT(S) : Combustion Engineering two-loop pressurized water reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload COST: $754.65 million (2007 USD) according to the U.S. EIA TIMELINE: 1966 - Construction started 1973 - Unit enters service 2002 - OPPD files with NRC to extend the plant's original 40-year operating license for another 20 years 2003 - NRC renews operating license for 20 years 2033 - License expires