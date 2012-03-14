March 13 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory
Commission said a June breaker fire at the 478-megawatt Fort
Calhoun nuclear plant was of "high safety significance,"
increasing work the Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) must
complete before the troubled unit can restart.
The NRC's preliminary "red" safety violation, the agency's
most serious classification, is the second for a U.S. reactor in
as many years. In 2011, the NRC slapped the Tennessee Valley
Authority with a red violation at its Browns Ferry 1 reactor in
Alabama.
Fort Calhoun shut 11 months ago for a month-long refueling
that had to be extended when rising flood water from the
Missouri River surrounded the site, forcing OPPD to install
water-filled berms to keep water away from key safety equipment.
On June 7, while the unit was shut, a fire broke out in one
of two switchgear rooms. The fire knocked out power to systems
that cool the reactor's spent fuel for about 90 minutes, the NRC
said.
The NRC said a special inspection after the fire concluded
that a deficient design modification and maintenance of
replacement electrical equipment contributed to the fire which
could have occurred when the plant was operating at full power.
"The inspection team determined that prior to the fire, your
staff failed to adequately investigate the source of an acrid
odor in the west switchgear room that had been present for three
days," the NRC said in a letter to David Bannister, OPPD's chief
nuclear officer. "A proper investigation may have prevented the
fire."
The latest action follows the NRC's decision late last year
to put Fort Calhoun in a special inspection category due to
multiple safety problems.
The plant is subject to an NRC monitoring program reserved
for stations with significant performance issues that have been
shut for extended periods of time.
Scrutiny of operations at all 104 U.S. nuclear reactors has
been increased in the wake of the March 2011 earthquake and
tsunami that destroyed the Fukushima nuclear plant in Japan.
OPPD said it has completed much of the work necessary to
address the NRC's concerns stemming from the breaker fire.
Earlier this month, operators began testing equipment
installed to replace the fire-damaged breaker.
"We are redesigning our electrical system to provide
additional isolation of the equipment so that a problem in one
system does not spread into the backup system," OPPD said on its
website.
Workers have also restored equipment at a meteorological
tower at the site which was knocked out by floodwater, the
utility said.
OPPD gave no target date for Fort Calhoun's restart. The
unit cannot restart without NRC approval.
"OPPD leadership and our board of directors are committed to
doing everything possible to return Fort Calhoun Station to a
high level of performance in a safe, efficient and timely
manner," said OPPD Chief Executive Gary Gates in a statement.
