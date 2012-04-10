(Adds tag line)
April 10 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission
is expected to issue restart guidelines to the Fort Calhoun
nuclear plant by the end of April which must be completed before
restarting the unit which shut one year ago, an Omaha Public
Power District spokesman said on Tuesday.
The NRC Tuesday also confirmed its "red" safety violation,
the agency's most serious classification, related to an
electrical breaker fire that occurred in June 2011.
Fort Calhoun shut April 9, 2011, for a month-long refueling
outage that had to be extended when rising flood water from the
Missouri River surrounded the site, forcing OPPD to install
water-filled berms to protect the plant's key safety equipment.
On June 7, while shut, a fire broke out in one of two
switchgear rooms. The fire knocked out power to systems that
cool the reactor's spent fuel for about 90 minutes, the NRC
said.
An NRC investigation into the fire concluded that a
deficient design modification and maintenance of replacement
electrical equipment contributed to the fire which could have
occurred when the plant was operating at full power.
"This finding has high safety significance because it
affected multiple safety systems and consequently warrants
actions to prevent recurrence," said Elmo Collins, NRC Region IV
administrator in a statement.
OPPD has completed much of the work to address the agency's
concerns stemming from the breaker fire. "We are making
progress," said OPPD spokesman Jeff Hanson.
Once OPPD gets the NRC's restart checklist, operators will
know more about a timetable to restart the unit, Hanson said.
The 478 MW unit cannot restart without NRC approval.
Late last year, the NRC placed Fort Calhoun in a special
oversight category for reactors that have been shut for extended
periods and have significant performance issues.
The plant is located about 65 miles (100 km) northeast of
Lincoln, the Nebraska state capital.
Scrutiny of operations at all 104 U.S. nuclear reactors has
been increased in the wake of the March 2011 earthquake and
tsunami that destroyed the Fukushima nuclear plant in Japan.
