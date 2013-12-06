Nov 20 Over 225,000 homes and businesses in the Texas and other U.S. South Central states had no electricity Friday morning following severe ice storms starting Thursday night, according to local power companies. Oncor, the biggest power distributor in Texas, was the hardest hit utility with almost 200,000 customers without power. Oncor is a unit of privately-held power holding company Energy Future Holdings. Other hard hit states include Arkansas and Louisiana. In addition, outages are increasing in the Midwest and Mid Atlantic states as the storm system moves from Texas toward New England. The following table lists other major outages: Power Company State Out Now Oncor TX 197,700 AEP - Swepco TX, AR, LA 11,100 Entergy AR 9,300 AEP - Appalachian WV, VA 4,000 AEP OK 2,600 Entergy LA 2,100 AEP OH, WV 1,000 Total 227,800