* Wyoming Naughton 3 could convert from coal to gas
* Utah Carbon coal plant could shut
* New Utah Lake Side natgas plant seen on in 2014
April 25 PacifiCorp, a unit of Berkshire
Hathaway's MidAmerican Energy Holdings, said future
federal and state environmental requirements for its coal fleet
would cost at least an anticipated $1 billion in coming years.
A spokeswoman for PacifiCorp, Maria O'Mara, told Reuters the
company was analyzing options to stop burning coal at a couple
of its coal-fired power plants to keep them compliant with
environmental rules.
"The company anticipates that future environmental
requirements for its coal fleet, based on federal and state air
quality regulations, will be at least $1 billion in coming
years," she said.
Over the past couple of years, energy companies have
announced the retirement of more than 30,000 MW of coal-fired
generating capacity due to a combination of historically low
natural gas prices, increasingly more stringent federal
environmental regulations and weak demand power growth. See
Factbox
In Wyoming, O'Mara said PacifiCorp analyzed the emission
control investments required at the 330-megawatt (MW) Naughton 3
coal-fired unit to comply with environmental requirements.
That analysis found that conversion from coal to natural gas
fuel was a lower cost option to achieve compliance and was in
the best interests of customers, she said.
After the end of 2014, Naughton 3 needs to comply with state
and federal air quality regulations to improve visibility in
national parks and wilderness areas. The unit entered service in
1971.
PacifiCorp filed testimony with Wyoming regulators on April
9 explaining its analysis which supports converting the unit to
natural gas rather than installing new emission controls to
continue operating on coal, O'Mara said.
UTAH COAL PLANT
In Utah, PacifiCorp was conducting another analysis to
identify compliance options for the utility mercury and air
toxics standards at the 172-MW Carbon coal-fired plant.
So far, the company has determined the lowest cost option
for Carbon was to decommission the plant, but O'Mara said the
company was continuing to evaluate other options for the plant.
The two small units at Carbon entered service in the 1950s.
Separately, PacifiCorp is building a 637-MW natural
gas-fired, combined cycle plant at its Lake Side facility in
Vineyard, Utah, about 40 miles south of Salt Lake City. The new
plant was scheduled to enter service in the summer of 2014.
In addition to the new Lake Side plant, PacifiCorp's
integrated resource plan indicates the company will need new
generation resources in 2016 and years thereafter.
O'Mara said the company would conduct additional analysis
before deciding to build other new power plants.
PacifiCorp is a U.S. Pacific Northwest power company serving
about 1.7 million customers in Oregon, California, Washington,
Utah, Wyoming and Idaho.
PacifiCorp owns about 10,600 MW of generating capacity
across the West with about 58 percent of the fleet fueled by
coal, 21 percent natural gas, 11 percent hydropower and 10
percent wind and other renewables, according to the company
website.
(Reporting By Scott DiSavino;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)