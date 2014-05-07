May 7 PJM Interconnection, the biggest power grid operator in the United States, said on Wednesday it will open its capacity auction on May 12, seeking 165,007 megawatts of resources for the 2017/18 delivery year.

PJM said in a release it will close the auction, known in the industry as the Reliability Pricing Model's (RPM) Base Residual Auction (BRA), on May 16, and issue a report on the results on May 23.

The resources sought in the auction cover the period from June 1, 2017-May 31, 2018.

PJM operates the grid serving 61 million people in 13 Mid-Atlantic and Midwest states from New Jersey to Illinois and the District of Columbia.

Last year, PJM said it attracted a record amount of new generation and imports for the 2016/17 delivery year.

The 2016/17 auction procured almost 5,500 MW of new generation, and about 7,800 MW of imports, including about 4,700 MW of imports from the Midcontinent ISO, which operates the neighboring power grid in the U.S. Midwest and Gulf Coast.

The 2016/17 auction also procured 12,400 MW of capacity from demand response providers who pay consumers to reduce usage when needed, and 1,100 MW of energy efficiency capacity.

A megawatt can power 800 to 1,000 homes in PJM.

The 2016/17 auction procured 169,160 MW of capacity resources at prices ranging from $59 to $219 per megawatt-day, depending on the region. That was down from prices ranging from $136 to $357 per MW-day in the 2015/16 auction two years ago.

The biggest power companies in PJM include units of Duke Energy Corp, Exelon Corp, FirstEnergy Corp , American Electric Power Co Inc, Dominion Resources Inc and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc . (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Marguerita Choy)