May 17 U.S. electric grid operator PJM approved nearly $2 billion in electric transmission upgrades on Thursday in order to maintain reliable electric power supplies, as the recently announced power plant retirements starts taking effect from this month.

PJM said its board has sanctioned more than 130 transmission upgrades related to the generation retirements, which involve projects ranging from simple equipment replacements to new substations, to rebuilding existing transmission lines and building new lines.

Since November last year, generation owners in PJM have announced plans to retire nearly 14,000 megawatts (MW) of generation between May 2012 and the end of 2015, the grid operator added.

"Even with the retirement of older coal-fired generators, we will have enough existing and new resources in the region to keep the lights on," PJM Chief Executive Officer Terry Boston said in a statement.

PJM operates the nation's biggest power grid serving 60 million people in 13 U.S. Mid-Atlantic and Midwest states and the District of Columbia.