May 16 Some coal-fired generators may have
offered electricity at 22 times the average price for power last
winter, making some plants too expensive to run, said the market
monitor for PJM, the biggest power grid operator in the United
States.
Monitoring Analytics said PJM was competitive overall during
the first three months of the year, but noted that some
coal-fired generators lifted prices in January, though their
feedstock costs did not rise. The monitor, which tracks the
market and can make recommendations to the U.S. Federal Energy
Regulatory Commission, did not name the companies or identify
any locations.
The monitor is investigating the price increases and will
take appropriate actions, according to its quarterly report
released Thursday.
PJM operates the grid serving 61 million people in 13
Mid-Atlantic and Midwest states from New Jersey to Illinois and
the District of Columbia.
The biggest coal-fired generators in PJM include units of
Duke Energy Corp, FirstEnergy Corp and PPL Corp
.
In January, on the highest demand days, the monitor said
several generators boosted offer prices for some of their
gas-fired units to the market's price cap of $1,000 per megawatt
hour due to the higher prices for gas at that time.
The average price of PJM power was $45 per MWh in 2013.
"That is expected behavior in a competitive market," the
monitor said in the report. "But some coal units also increased
their offer prices significantly, including offers at $1,000 per
MWh, in anticipation that their generation would be committed
regardless of their offer price," the monitor said.
"Given that coal costs did not increase," the monitor said,
"this behavior is consistent with economic withholding."
Officials at PPL were not immediately available for comment.
A spokesman at Duke declined to comment.
FirstEnergy said in an email the "economic withholding"
issue does not apply at any of its facilities since they were
net purchasers of power during that time due to outages at a few
of their plants.
The monitor also recommended changes to PJM's capacity
market, which pays generators for keeping their plants
available, to reduce payments to units that are not able to run
due to lack of fuel during the peak winter demand months.
From Jan. 6-8, a polar vortex caused extreme cold in PJM's
region, forcing the grid operator to take several emergency
measures and pay extremely high prices to buy power to make sure
it had enough generation to keep the lights on.
On Jan. 7, when demand for power hit a winter record of
140,467 megawatts, the monitor said some 40,700 MW were out of
service, of which 38,500 MW were "forced outages." Lack of gas
caused about 10,400 MW of those forced outages at the peak hour.
